Fire breaks out at BCPL unit in Assam

A fire broke out at LLDPE unit of BCPL plant in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday night when the plant was under shutdown for maintenance, a BCPL release said. No person was injured in the incident and damage wrought will require some minor repair work, it added.

A detailed investigation is being carried out to ascertain the actual cause, the Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd (BCPL) release said on Tuesday. The fire was observed at HCD (Hydrocarbon Condensate Drum) vessel (VV-511) of the Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) unit at around 10.30 pm on Monday due to suspected leakage of hydrocarbon through a flange of the vessel.

“The fire was immediately brought under control by BCPL Fire & Safety department along with other team members of BCPL and restricted to the specific area of the vessel with controlled burning to ascertain safety aspect of the plant,” the release said. The fire was extinguished later and no machinery or equipment has been damaged due to the fire, though “some minor maintenance shall be required primarily in the instrumentation parts of the vessel”, it said.

"As the plant is already in shutdown, there will be no impact on the restoration of the unit as necessary actions are being initiated and regular operation shall be resumed as per original shutdown schedule,” the release added.