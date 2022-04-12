Fire breaks out at DU college auditorium, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College auditorium on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No injuries have been reported so far, he said, adding that firefighting operations are under way.

"A call was received at 8.55 am about the fire and five fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported so far," Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, said.

