Fire breaks out at new secretariat building in Hyderabad

A fire broke out inside an under construction secretariat building in Hyderabad early morning on Friday, reported ANI quoting Hyderabad Police.

Ten fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

Telangana | Fire broke out inside under construction secretariat building in Hyderabad early morning today. 10 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident: Hyderabad Police pic.twitter.com/HWhI3FJyAe — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

No casualties were reported in the incident.