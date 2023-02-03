Fire breaks out at new secretariat building in Hyderabad

A fire broke out inside an under construction secretariat building in Hyderabad early morning on Friday, reported ANI quoting Hyderabad Police.
Ten fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.
Telangana | Fire broke out inside under construction secretariat building in Hyderabad early morning today. 10 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident: Hyderabad Police pic.twitter.com/HWhI3FJyAe
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup
Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click
ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence
DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class
'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days
Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II