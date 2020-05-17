Fire breaks out at Sena Bhavan

A minor fire broke out at the ground floor of the Sena Bhavan here on Sunday due to an electric spark in an air conditioner, a Delhi fire Service official said.

Sena Bhavan is the headquarters of the Indian Army.

The fire department received a call at around 7.55 pm after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire sparked from a cable of an air conditioner and it was brought under control within 15 minutes, a senior fire official said.

No injuries were reported, he said.