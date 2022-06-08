Fire breaks out in basement of building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market

A fire broke out in the basement of a building in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market on Wednesday, officials said.
The fire started in the electrical panel of the building, they said.
A senior fire official said the information about the fire was received at 2.54 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All the people on the other floors of the building were safely rescued.
