Fire breaks out in building's basement at Delhi market

Fire breaks out in basement of building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market

The fire started in the electrical panel of the building

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 08 2022, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 17:17 ist

A fire broke out in the basement of a building in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire started in the electrical panel of the building, they said.

A senior fire official said the information about the fire was received at 2.54 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All the people on the other floors of the building were safely rescued.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
Fire Accident
India News

What's Brewing

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

 