Fire breaks out in building in Delhi's ITO area

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 22 2021, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 09:51 ist

A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's ITO on Friday morning, fire officials said.

At least three fire tenders are present at the spot.

 

A call about the fire was received at 8.30 am, they said.

"We received a call about a fire in a metre board in the Institution of Engineers building at ITO. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway," said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service. 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

