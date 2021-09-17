Fire breaks out in Delhi CBI building basement

Fire breaks out in Delhi CBI building basement

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 17 2021, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 14:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in the basement of the CBI building at the CGO complex in the Lodhi Road area in Delhi today. All officers and staff in the building have been evacuated.

Eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Fire
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

What's heating the planet?

What's heating the planet?

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

 