Fire breaks out in Delhi CBI building basement

A fire broke out in the basement of the CBI building at the CGO complex in the Lodhi Road area in Delhi today. All officers and staff in the building have been evacuated.
Eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported.
