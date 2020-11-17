Fire breaks out on 6th floor of MTNL building in Delhi

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of MTNL building at Kidwai Bhawan in Delhi.
Cooling operations are underway with the help of 15 fire tenders.
Delhi: Fire breaks out on the sixth floor of MTNL building at Kidwai Bhawan. Cooling operation underway with the help of 15 fire tenders. More details awaited.
— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020
More details awaited.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo
'The Crown': How to survive a royal weekend
What you need to know about US election, disinformation
Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security
Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience