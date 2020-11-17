Fire breaks out on 6th floor of MTNL building in Delhi

Cooling operations are underway with the help of 15 fire tenders

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2020, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 11:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of MTNL building at Kidwai Bhawan in Delhi.

Cooling operations are underway with the help of 15 fire tenders.

More details awaited.

Delhi
Fire

