Fire guts bank's record room inside Supreme Court

Fire guts bank's record room inside Supreme Court

The fire official informed that they received a call about the incident at around 9.10 am at the UCO Bank Branch inside the apex court

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2022, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 11:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A fire broke out at a bank inside the premises of Supreme Court on Tuesday morning, a fire department official said, adding no casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.

The official informed that they received a call about the incident at around 9.10 am at the UCO Bank Branch inside the apex court, after which as many as five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"The fire was in the ceiling inside the currency chest at ground floor," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, adding that some office files, a false ceiling and an AC unit in the record room of the bank had caught fire.

It took nearly an hour for the firefighters to completely douse the blaze.

"It was doused by 10.05 a.m," the top official said.

The bank branch is located in a single-storey building in the premises of Supreme Court.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, prima facie looks like a short-circuit took place.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
UCO Bank
India News

What's Brewing

Who won? Depp-Heard verdict divides fans in India

Who won? Depp-Heard verdict divides fans in India

Visvesvaraya terminal finally opens but without fanfare

Visvesvaraya terminal finally opens but without fanfare

DH Toon: Prophet row | Now Taliban is advising us

DH Toon: Prophet row | Now Taliban is advising us

A journey of bonhomie

A journey of bonhomie

Apple unveils message recall, other 'wishlist' features

Apple unveils message recall, other 'wishlist' features

Earliest domestic chicken remains found in Thailand

Earliest domestic chicken remains found in Thailand

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

Road in Udupi named after Nathuram Godse

Road in Udupi named after Nathuram Godse

 