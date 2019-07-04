Fire incidents rise in railways: Economic Survey

The train collisions have come down to zero in 2018-19, however, the Economic Survey says incidents of fire in trains increased.

The Economic Survey says the incidents of derailment have come down from 78 in 2016-17 to 46 in the last financial year. The incidents of train collision have come down to zero in the year 2018-19. However, the fire incidents in trains have increased to six in 2018-19 as compared to one in 2016-17, it added.

The total accidents also came down from 104 in 2016-17 to 59 in 2018-19 including derailments, manned and unmanned level crossings.

The railways initiated a major electrification programme for electrifying 100% of its broad gauge network, it said adding that the move will reduce the nation's dependence on imported diesel oil.

As on April 1, 2019, "Indian Railways has 35,488 Route Kilometre (RKM) of network commissioned on electric traction which constitutes 51.85% of total network and carries 64.50% of freight and 53.70% of coaching traffic."

The pace of electrification is accelerated and a total of 38,000 RKM has been identified for electrification by 2021.

The revenue-earning freight loading, excluding loading by Konkan Railways, during 2017-18 was at 1159.55 million tonnes (MT), as against 1106.15 MT during 2016-17, registering an increase of 4.83%.

In 2018-19, the Railways carried 1221.39 MT of revenue-earning freight, showing an increase of 61.84 MT over the freight traffic of 2017-18.

"There is an increase of 2.09% in the number of passengers carried by IR (Indian Railways) during 2017-18 as compared to 2016-17 and 0.64% increase in 2018-19 as compared to 2017-18," the Survey said.