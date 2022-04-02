First broad-gauge passenger railway link between India and Nepal thrown open

In a historic move to boost connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday inaugurated the first broad-gauge passenger railway service connecting Bihar's Jayanagar with Nepal's Kurtha region.

The two prime ministers virtually flagged off the train service after holding extensive talks that focused on significantly expanding cooperation in a range of key areas including trade, investment, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Friday in his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister for the fifth time in July 2021.

The Jayanagar-Kurtha section is part of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas rail link and the project is being implemented with grant assistance of Rs 548 crore from India.

"The introduction of Jayanagar-Kurtha rail line is a part of this. Such schemes will make great contribution to smooth, hassle-free exchange between the people of the two countries," Prime Minister Modi said in his media statement.

Following the talks between Modi and Deuba, the two sides also inked an agreement on enhancing technical cooperation in the railway sector.

The Jaynagar-Kurtha section is 35 km long – 3 km of which lies in Bihar, while the rest is in Nepal.

The section consists of eight stations namely Jaynagar in India, Inarwa (border station), Khajuri, Mahinathpur, Baidehi, Parwaha, Janakpur and Kurtha.

It is the first broad-gauge passenger rail link between the two countries, opening an entirely new dimension for cross-border connectivity.

Till 2014, this was an existing rail service on a metre-gauge rail link between Jaynagar and Janakpur.

A train having a capacity of around1,000 passengers is proposed to be run at the average speed of 40 km per hour for the inaugural run and will take one hour to reach Janakpur/ Kurtha, officials said.

The train will be operated by Nepal Railway Company (NRC), with the assistance of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited and the IRCON or Indian Railway Construction Limited.

In his remarks, Modi said India has been a firm partner in the journey of peace, progress and development of Nepal and will always remain so.

"The friendship of India and Nepal, the relationships of our people, such an example is not seen anywhere else in the world. Our civilization, our culture, the threads of our exchanges; are connected since ancient times," Modi said.

