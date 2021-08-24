First Indian mRNA vaccine gets nod for Phase 2/3 trials

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 24 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 16:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's first mRNA vaccine HGCO19 received DCGI nod for Phase II/III clinical trials on Tuesday. The Covid-19 vaccine has been developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, a Pune-based biotechnology company in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology. 

More to follow...

 

Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19

