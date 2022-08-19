First indigenous monkeypox test kit released

First indigenous monkeypox test kit released

The kit is developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 19 2022, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 21:03 ist
The kit would help in early detection and better management of the infection. Credit: Reuters Photo

The first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox was launched at the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) on Friday.

Developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals, the kit was unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre Ajay Kumar Sood. The Transasia-Erba monkeypox RT-PCR kit is highly sensitive, but an easy-to-use test with uniquely formulated primer and probe for enhanced accuracy.

Founder-chairman of Transasia Suresh Vazirani said the kit would help in early detection and better management of the infection which the WHO declared as a public health emergency of international concern. Scientific Secretary Arabinda Mitra, former Director General of ICMR Balram Bhargava, adviser in the Department of Biotechnology Alka Sharma and others were present at the launch-function. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Monkeypox
Virus
RT-PCR
India

What's Brewing

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

 