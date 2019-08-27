First lady DGP no more

First lady DGP and second lady IPS officer Kanchan Chaudhury Bhattacharya is no more.

She passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Monday night.

A few years ago, she had retired from Uttarakhand police.

The IPS Association and Uttarakhand police has tweeted paying rich tributes to her.

"We mourn the demise of one of our icons, the first lady DGP and second lady IPS officer of India, Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya. An officer with sterling qualities of head and heart, she had an illustrious career, adorned with many firsts and awards," the IPS Association tweeted.

"We recall her yeomen service," the Uttarakhand police said.

She was the second woman (after Kiran Bedi) to join the IPS officer’s batch of 1973. She was the first woman IPS officer in Uttar Pradesh and was appointed as the first woman Deputy General Inspector of Police in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She was then promoted to be the first woman Inspector General of Uttar Pradesh Police.

She was the first woman to serve as the Additional Director General of Police in Uttaranchal and then was promoted to be the first woman Director General of Police in the state. She has handled a lot of sensitive cases in her career span of 33 years like the murder of seven times national badminton champion Syed Modi in 1987 and the Reliance-Bombay Dyeing case. She has also handled several white-collar crimes in banks and public sectors.

She was selected to represent India at the Interpol meeting held in 2004 in Cancun, Mexico. She attended several special trainings and courses since 1980, six weeks in Human Resources Management (NITIE), Bombay, one week in Economic Crime Investigation Management, Singapore organized by the Common Wealth Secretariat, UK and a three weeks program in Advanced Management at the National Police Academy at Hyderabad. As the chairperson of the All India Women in Police, Uttarakhand Police, she hosted the 2nd Women in Police Conference.

She also made a guest appearance in Udaan (TV series) which was based on her life, written and directed by her sister Kavita Chaudhary.

After retirement, she had joined AAP and also contested elections.

"Saddened to know about the passing away of the country's first woman DGP Ms Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya.

She remained active in public life after her retirement and wanted to serve the country till her very last.

Will miss her. RIP," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.