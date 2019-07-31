First-time MLA elected deputy speaker of Assam Assembly

First-time MLA Aminul Haque Laskar of the BJP was elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the Assam Assembly on Wednesday.

Laskar, the sole Muslim member of the ruling BJP in the House, was elected from Sonai constituency in Barak Valley's Cachar district.

Speaker H N Goswami announced that Laskar was the only candidate to file the nomination papers for the post and he was elected without contest.

Thank you @narendra modi ji @sarbananda sonowal ji@AmitShah ji@himantabiswa ji@RanjeetkrDass ji

for selecting me as the new Deputy Speaker of Assam Legsilative Assembly. I am honoured and I shall try my best to serve the position I am given pic.twitter.com/UFxc3cil0E — Aminul Haque Laskar (@AminulHaqueLskr) July 31, 2019

Laskar is the third person to be elected as the deputy speaker in the present Assembly after the BJP government to power in 2016 in the state.

The post of deputy speaker fell vacant following the election of the BJP's Kripanath Mallah as Lok Sabha MP.

Mallah was unanimously elected to the post on September 18 after Dilip Kumar Paul resigned citing personal reasons.

Laskar thanked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Speaker H N Goswami, his party colleagues and opposition members for reposing faith and confidence in him.