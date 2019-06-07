First time MLA's action puts BJD on back foot

Saroj Meher, the newly elected legislator from Patnagarh in western Odisha Bolangir district forced a public works department (PWD) junior engineer to do sit-ups in front of hundreds of residents in his constituency expressing displeasure over the poor quality of road works.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident was circulated on social media. “You do sit-ups, otherwise I will order the people to thrash you”, the newly elected lawmaker was seen saying to the junior engineer, reportedly a tribal. After initial reluctance, the government servant obeyed the instruction and did the sit-ups.

After strong condemnation from many quarters, Meher who was considered a giant killer in the elections as he defeated a BJP veteran and former state minister K V Singhdeo who was a legislator from Patnagarh for nearly 24 years, tendered an apology. But trouble seems to be far from over for the first time MLA as the wife of the hapless junior engineer has already registered a case in the Patnagarh police station demanding arrest of the lawmaker for taking law into his own hands and publicly humiliating her husband.

Bolangir district Collector Arbind Dakua also ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the Patnagarh sub-collector to conduct a probe and file a report immediately.

The incident has provided an opportunity to the opposition to lambast the ruling party. “If it is true then it is highly condemnable. The legislator has no right to take the law into his own hand”, said senior Congress leader and former minister Narasingha Mishra who is also an MLA from Bolangir.

The BJD is yet to react to the incident which has already become a major topic of discussion in the state’s political circles and outside.