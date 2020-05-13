First woman among seven COVID-19 deaths in Bihar

Bihar on Wednesday (May 13) recorded the seventh death of a COVID-19 patient, - the first woman who reportedly passed away due to coronavirus while undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in the state capital, Patna.

The coronavirus positive cases in Bihar has, meanwhile, increased to 908. The sharp increase in positive cases has been attributed to 130 new patients on Tuesday. “Of these 130 new cases, 124 are migrants who have come to Bihar from different states and used different modes of transport,” said a senior official of the Health Department.

Meanwhile, the latest victim belonged to the Alamganj area of the State capital. She is the second person in Patna who died of coronavirus since March. The first death took place on March 22 when a Munger-based patient died in Patna while undergoing treatment here.

In the meantime, the Bihar government issued orders for closure of the Home Department office in Patna for three days after an assistant came in contact with a COVID-19 patient. The office will reopen after 72 hours. In the meantime, it will be sanitised properly.