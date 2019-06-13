Fish storage: Parties cross swords over formalin use

Even as the monsoon rains threaten to sweep the state, political parties in Goa have crossed swords over the use of formalin or formaldehyde, a carcinogenic cadaver preservative, for preservation of fish which is imported from neighbouring states and sold in Goa.

The controversy raised its head nearly a year after the BJP-led coalition government in the state had banned import of fish from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, after a raid by state Food and Drugs Administration found traces of formalin in fish consignments brought into Goa by road from the neighbouring states.

The ban was subsequently lifted after the public uproar died down.

The Congress has now urged the chief minister to up with mechanisms to monitor and examine the imported fish for presence of formalin, even as tests conducted by the state Congress earlier this week on mackerel (a popular fish variety) sold in Goa’s fish markets were found with 2 ppm (particle per million) of formalin.

“The government has been completely slack. We will not allow killing of our people with this poison. The chief minister has to activate regulatory mechanism and ensure people get formalin-free fish,” Chodankar told DH on Thursday.

The controversy involving the use of formalin in fish erupted in July last year, after the FDA team found traces of formalin in fish being sold in Goa during a raid.

Formalin is carcinogenic in nature and is used to preserve dead bodies in a morgue. Sprayed on fish, the chemical ensures that the fish stays fresh in appearance during the time spent in transportation, saving fish traders refrigeration cost in transit. Several tons of fish are imported into Goa everyday, especially during the monsoons, when fishing is banned off the state’s coast for 60 days.

After the controversy, the state Health Ministry was forced to suspend all fish imports and enforced stringent regulations for fish importers, including compulsory registration with the Directorate of Health Service.

Then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had also promised setting up of hi-tech testing mechanisms to check imported fish, but no such facility has been set up yet.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, however, maintained that the claims made by the Congress were not substantial.

“The Congress leaders are not scientifically equipped to conduct these tests. They cannot be raising a scare like this and alarm people. The testing mechanisms will be soon set up along the state’s borders to ensure that only hygienic fish is brought into Goa,” Rane said.