Five decomposed bodies found in Delhi house

Decomposed bodies of five people have been recovered from a house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, according to reports.
Initial reports suggest that the deceased are a couple and their three kids. Police were informed after neighbours complained about foul smell from the house.
Exact cause of death has still not been ascertained as the bodies have now been sent for post-mortem.
