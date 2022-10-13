Five Delhi govt schools among top 10 in country: Sisodia praises principal training programme

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said five Delhi government schools had ranked among top 10 government schools in India, a feat made possible by training principals at leading institutes.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the Delhi government had made training programmes for principals so that other schools could also feature in the list.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said two government schools had topped the ranking for state government day schools in a ranking by Education World -- a portal for educators, teachers and parents which comes out with rankings for schools every year. Three others have also made the top 10 list.

"It is a matter of great pride and a result of hard work by principals, teachers and students. All the principals of these schools were provided world-class training in leading institutes such as IIM Ahmedabad, Cambridge University among others," Sisodia said.

The press conference was also attended by principals of the five schools.

Sisodia added that a training programme had been made for government school principals so that other schools could also become world class and compete with the top schools of the country.

"We want all the top 10 government schools of the country to be Delhi government schools in the future. We will do it with the help of principals of schools who have already made their place in the coveted list," he said.