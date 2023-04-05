Five drown during ritual at Chennai temple

Their bodies have been recovered

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 05 2023, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 13:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five young men, part of a seasonal ritual associated with a temple, drowned in a pond here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred when priests and volunteers entered the pond and formed a circle as part of a ritual and at that time, a person who was part of the group drowned.

When four others tried to rescue him, they too went under water, police said.

Senior revenue and police officials arrived and the bodies were fished out by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and taken to Chrompet government hospital for autopsy.

