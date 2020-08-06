5 Indians suffered minor injuries in Beirut blast: MEA

Five Indians suffered minor injuries in Beirut blast, says MEA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2020, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 23:51 ist
Lebanese TV producer Tony Ahwaji sits injured on the balcony of his damaged apartment in the damaged neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Credit: AFP Photo

Five Indians suffered minor injuries in the deadly explosion that ravaged the Lebanese capital of Beirut earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said India has sought from the Lebanese government an assessment of damage caused by the blast, based on which it will decide on the nature of assistance it will extend to the West Asian country.

"There was a tweet from our embassy. There have been no reported casualties amongst the Indian community there. There have been five minor injuries which have been reported," Srivastava said.

"Our embassy is in touch with the community associations and it is extending all necessary assistance," he said.

Tuesday's blast, which killed more than 130 people, wounded thousands and left tens of thousands homeless, is believed to have been caused when a fire touched off a stockpile of 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that authorities left sitting in a warehouse for years, according to reports.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lebanon
Beirut
Explosion
blast
Ministry of External Affairs
Indians

What's Brewing

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

 