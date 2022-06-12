Five killed as truck hits car, bike in Jhalawar

At least five persons have been killed and two were injured as a container truck hit a car and a bike on national highway-52 near Akodia village in Jhalawar, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened under Asnawar police station area on late Saturday evening when the container truck collided head on with the car and then around 50 metres ahead, hit the bike-borne three youths, SHO Harwant Singh Randhawa said on Sunday.

The Madhya Pradesh-based four car occupants were returning from the Kaamkheda Balaji temple in Jhalawar while the bike-borne three college students were returning to their home from a examination centre.

The five deceased include two from the car and all the three college students, police said.

One injured is under treatment at SRG hospital in Jhalawar while the other was referred to a hospital in Kota. the SHO said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to twitter and expressed his grief over the death of five persons and wished for speedy recovery of the two injured in the mishap.

The five deceased were identified as Balaram Sen (55), Durga Singh (45), both residents of Garoth town in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, Nitesh Pareta (22), Manish Pareta (20) and Sonu Pareta (22), all residents of Jawar police station area in Jhalawar while the two injured were known as Kamlesh Meghwal (26) and Karan Singh (62), residents of the MP's Rajgarh district.

The container driver fled away from the spot leaving his vehicle after the mishap and efforts are underway to nab him, the SHO said.

The postmortem of the five bodies is underway, ASI Balchand said from mortuary of SRG hospital in Jhalawar.

The joint committee of Jhalawar district road safety cell comprising district transport officer, circle officer, SHO and engineers of National Highway Authority of India will visit the accident spot on NH- 52 to analyze and ascertain the cause of the mishap and recommend accordingly for road safety to prevent the accidents in future, DSP Girdhar Singh said.