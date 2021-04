Five people were killed after a fire broke out at a hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday night.

"Five people lost their lives in the incident and other patients have been shifted to other hospitals," Tarkeshwar Patel, Additional SP told news agency ANI.

Chhattisgarh: Visuals from a hospital in Raipur, after fire broke out there last night pic.twitter.com/JUy6ubRF2m — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

More details awaited.