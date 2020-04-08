Five more cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Five more cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 08 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 15:52 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

 Rajasthan recorded five more cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 348, an official said.

Coronavirus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity -- more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Five new cases have come up today, including three in Jaipur and one each in Bikaner and Banswara district. In Jaipur, positive cases have come in Ghat Gate and Ramganj area" Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

SC asks Govt to consider free COVID-19 test at pvt labs

SC asks Govt to consider free COVID-19 test at pvt labs

 