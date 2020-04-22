5 more die of COVID-19 in Guj; state toll rises to 95

Five more die of COVID-19 in Gujarat; state toll rises to 95

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 22 2020, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 11:37 ist
People visit a market to buy essential items during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Five more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 95, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Four of the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, while one person from Valsad died at a hospital in Surat, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The 21-year-old victim from Valsad was also suffering from a brain tumour, she said.

