Five more die of COVID-19 in Gujarat; state toll rises to 95

Five more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 95, a health department official said on Wednesday.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
Four of the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, while one person from Valsad died at a hospital in Surat, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.
The 21-year-old victim from Valsad was also suffering from a brain tumour, she said.
Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN
Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata
India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning
'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'
States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA