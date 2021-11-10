Five people dead, several injured after bus collides with truck in Rajasthan

Five people died, several were injured after a collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district, reported ANI.

Five people dead, several injured in collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district, say police CM Ashok Gehlot directs District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations, asks him to ensure medical treatment for the injured pic.twitter.com/wLyd9ra0xt — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Soon after the accident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot director the District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations, and asked him to ensure medical treatment for the injured.

More to follow