Five people die on Shramik Special trains in Uttar Pradeah

Five people have died while travelling on special Shramik trains passing through Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Two of the bodies were brought out from a train in Varanasi on Wednesday morning. The three other were taken out of trains in Kanpur and Ballia on Tuesday.

One worker who travelled on a special train died in a Ballia hospital on Wednesday.

North Eastern Railway spokesperson Ashok Kumar said a train had arrived from Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at the Varanasi’s Manduadih station at 8.21 am on Wednesday morning.

Two people travelling on it were found dead by the Government Railway Police, he said.

He said during a medical examination, it was found that both had serious health issues.

One of them, identified as Dashrath Prajapati (30), was a resident of UP's Jaunpur. He was differently abled and getting treatment for a kidney-related problem in Mumbai.

The other victim was identified as Ram Ratan (63), a resident of Azamgarh district. A relative of Dashrath, who was travelling with him, said he had complained of some health problem when they reached Allahabad and then slept. He did not wake up when they reached Varanasi.

Manduadih GRP post incharge BS Yadav said both bodies were handed over to relatives after autopsy.

Police said 58-year-old Bhushan Singh, a resident of Bihar's Saran district, was found dead on the Surat-Hajipur Shramik special train in Ballia on Tuesday evening.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said.

Another man who travelled on a Madgaon-Darbangha special train died at a Ballia hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav on Wednesday said, "A special train from Madgaon to Darbangha reached Ballia on Tuesday evening. In the train, Shobran Kumar (28), a resident of Janakpur, Nepal, was travelling. His medical check-up was done, and he was admitted to the district hospital. On Wednesday, he died."

In Kanpur, two middle-aged men on board Jhansi-Goraphpur Shramik trains were found dead on Tuesday night.

Officials said one of them was identified as Ram Awadh Chauhan (45) while the identity of the other hasn't been established so far.

Giving details about the deceased, GRP's Station House Officer (Kanpur Central), Ram Mohan Rai said Chauhan, a resident of Makraunda, Jahanaganj in Azamgarh, was going to Azamgarh from Mumbai. Chauhan had reached Jhansi from Mumbai on a Shramik train. He boarded another train for Gorakhpur from Jhansi and died on the way.

"He was suffering from diabetes," Rai said, adding that he had complained of difficulty in breathing, terrifying other passengers.

The SHO said details of the other passenger could not be retrieved. "Both bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination," he said, adding that sample have been taken for coronavirus testing.