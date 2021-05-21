Five pharma firms get licence to produce drugs for treatment of 'black fungus'

Faced with shortages of medicines for the treatment of black fungus, the Centre on Friday said it had granted licenses to five more pharma companies to manufacture the anti-fungal drug in the country.

“Five more manufacturers – NATCO Pharmaceuticals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Gufic Biosciences, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Lyka – have been given licenses to produce the anti-fungal drug within the country,” a health ministry statement said.

It noted that the drug was being manufactured in the country by five companies – Bharat Serums and Vaccines, BDR Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, Cipla, and Life Care Innovations. Mylan Labs was importing the medicine prescribed for treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus infection.

As black fungus infections assume epidemic proportions, the government has placed orders for import of 3.63 lakh vials of the anti-fungal drug in May 2021 to augment the extremely limited domestic production.

The existing manufacturers of the drug together could produce 1,63,752 vials of the drug in May, which would be further ramped up in June to 2,55,114 vials.

The government will import 3.15 lakh vials in June.

The newly licensed pharma companies will be able to produce 1.11 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B from July.

India reported fewer than 20 black fungus cases every year, but the number has grown to a few thousands during the second wave of Covid-19.

At least two states – Telangana and Rajasthan – have declared the black fungus outbreak as an epidemic and opened special wards for its treatment.

The Centre has also asked states to declare black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act to ensure mandatory surveillance.