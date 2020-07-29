5 Rafale jets, first batch from France, land at Ambala air base

Five Rafale jets from the highly-controversial Rafale deal on their way to India from France have landed at the Ambala air base.

Defence Minister Rajpath Singh earlier tweeted that the five Rafales were in Indian airs space and were escorted by SU30 MKIs.

"The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space," Rajnath Singh's tweet read.



Earlier, the jets were welcomed by the Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata.

INS Kolkata Delta63: Arrow leader (flying #Rafale),welcome to Indian Ocean

Rafale leader: Many thanks. Most reassuring to have an Indian warship guarding seas

INS Kolkata: May you touch the sky with glory. Happy landings

Rafale leader: Wish you fair winds. Happy hunting. Over&out https://t.co/WlEyiZTtg5 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Ahead of their arrival, areas around the Ambala airbase were put under tight scrutiny and Section 144 was imposed in some areas.

To ensure maximum security, people of four villages in Ambala are instructed not to click pictures of the landing from their roofs.

The five fighter jets refuelled mid-air on their way home on Tuesday, after their pit stop at Al Dhafra, the French airbase in UAE. Indian Air Force ‘appreciated the support’ that was provided by the French Air Force in transporting the jets, reported the agency.

The highly-controversial deal to purchase the Rafale jets finally saw the light of day on Monday as the first five of them took off from Merignac airbase in France. The IAF pilots were seen off by the Indian Ambassador Jawed Ashraf.

The jets will be inducted into the IAF as part of its No. 17 Squadron, also known as the 'Golden Arrows'.

The five jets are part of the 36 twin-engine aircraft purchased from Dassault Rafale at approximately Rs 59,000 crore in 2016.

The fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies)