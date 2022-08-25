Flexible workplaces are the need for future: PM Modi

Flexible workplaces are the need for future: PM Modi

Modi pointed out that e-Shram portal is one of the key initiatives to bring the labour force under the ambit of social security

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 25 2022, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 20:34 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the future needs flexible workplaces, a work-from-home ecosystem and flexible work hours, adding that these should be used as opportunities for women's labour force participation.

Addressing the National Conference of Labour Ministers of all states through video conferencing in Tirupati, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the various efforts by the government like Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, that have given security cover to the workers.

"These schemes have assured the labourers of the recognition of their hard work and contribution. The Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme, according to a study, saved 1.5 crore jobs during the pandemic," he said during his speech.

Modi pointed out that e-Shram portal is one of the key initiatives to bring the labour force under the ambit of social security.

"In just one year, about 28 crore workers from 400 areas have been registered on the portal. This has especially benefited construction workers, migrant labourers, and domestic workers," he said.

The Prime Minister requested all the ministers to integrate state portals with the e-Shram portal.

