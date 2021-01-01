Flights between India and UK to resume from January 8: Hardeep Singh Puri

Amid rising cases of UK coronavirus strain in India, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday announced that flights between India and United Kingdom would resume from January 8.
"Operations till January 23 will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
More to follow
