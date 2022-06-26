Flood condition improves in Assam; 5 more die, 22 lakh hit

Assam flood condition improves; 5 more die, 22 lakh hit

The total number of people losing lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has now gone up to 126

Villagers use a banana raft to cross a flooded field, at a village in Nagaon, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The flood condition in Assam improved on Sunday, although five more persons died and over 22 lakh people continued to reel under the deluge across 25 districts, an official report said.

According to the daily bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), five persons, including four children, drowned at different places of Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Karimganj and Morigaon districts during the day. The total number of people losing lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has now gone up to 126.

The bulletin said over 22,21,500 people were affected due to the deluge in 2,542 villages.

