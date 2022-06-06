Flood situation in Assam improves; 40K still affected

Flood situation in Assam improves; 40,700 still affected

Morigaon is the worst hit with over 30,400 people affected, followed by Cachar (10,300)

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 06 2022, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 00:39 ist
At present, 137 villages have been inundated and 6,029.50 hectares of farmlands damaged. Credit: IANS Photo

The flood situation in Assam improved significantly on Sunday although over 40,700 people are still affected in two districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 40,700 people were suffering in Cachar and Morigaon districts.

Morigaon is the worst hit with over 30,400 people affected, followed by Cachar (10,300).

Till Saturday, over 68,500 people were suffering in four districts. A total of 38 people have died in the state this year due to floods and landslides.

At present, 137 villages have been inundated and 6,029.50 hectares of farmlands damaged, the bulletin said.

Authorities are running seven relief camps and distribution centres in three districts, where 705 people, including 165 children, are taking shelter. The authorities have distributed 423.37 quintals of rice, dal, salt and other flood relief items.

Massive erosions have taken place in Dhubri, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Kokrajhar, Nagaon and Morigaon, ASDMA said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
floods
India News

What's Brewing

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

 