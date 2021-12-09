Floral tributes paid to Rawat, others

Floral tributes paid to Rawat, others

General Rawat, India's first CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed in the helicopter crash near here on Wednesday

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 09 2021, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 13:22 ist
Chopper crash: Stalin pays tribute to CDS Rawat, others in Nilgiris. Credit: PTI Photo

Floral tributes were on Thursday paid to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others killed in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash here earlier.

Senior Army officials, Tamil Nadu Ministers and Army veterans laid wreaths and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased persons at the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington.

The mortal remains of the crash victims in caskets wrapped in the Indian tricolour were brought to the venue in decorated army trucks. Tamil Nadu Ministers K N Nehru, MP Saminathan and K Ramachandran, senior state government and police officials and Army personnel among others paid tributes to the departed persons.

General Rawat, India's first CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed in the helicopter crash near here on Wednesday. 

