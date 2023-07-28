Flu Season: Major cities grappling with monsoon-related illnesses

The monsoon has arrived across India, causing floods, landslides, and infrastructural damage. In addition to the aforementioned issues, densely populated cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore are also witnessing a rise in infections like conjunctivitis, stomach ailments and vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue, which have seen a massive surge over the past few weeks.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has been recording 100 cases of conjunctivitis almost every day of late. Another densely populated city, Mumbai, is also witnessing a surge in cases of ‘pink eye’, Business Standard reported.

Conjunctivitis is a contagious condition, which has symptoms like redness, itching and discharge in the eyes.

Multiple doctors are relating the rise in numbers with the flu season, which usually occurs around monsoon.

Speaking to BS, Dr Divya Gopal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai said that there has been a 30-40 percent rise in monsoon-related diseases in the last month, and this is similar to the rise seen every year during this season.

“Elderly patients with co-morbid conditions often need hospitalisation,” she added.

Cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore are also reporting high numbers of conjunctivitis, malaria, dengue, flu, and typhoid cases.

Meanwhile, doctors have confirmed that they are registering 74-75 cases of dengue, malaria, rashes, typhoid etc per week. However, it is the alarming rise in conjunctivitis cases that has driven health authorities to closely monitor the public health situation.

According to experts, the monsoon season makes the atmosphere humid, making it easier for infectious viruses to spread.