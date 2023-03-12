Flyer found smoking on London-Mumbai Air India plane, tries opening door

A passenger travelling from London to Mumbai on an Air India flight was booked by the police for allegedly smoking in the lavatory, behaving in an 'unrule manner' and trying to open the plane door.

"A case has been registered against a 37-year-old man identified as Ramakant, a US citizen, in Sahar Police Station for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight on March 11," ANI reported a Mumbai Police official as saying.

A passenger on flight AI130 from London-Mumbai was found smoking in lavatory & behaved in unruly & aggressive manner despite repeated warnings. He was handed over to the security personnel upon the flight’s arrival in Mumbai. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident:… https://t.co/YVlv8GcC4u — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

The flight regulator was informed about the incident and the man handed over to security personnel after the flight arrived in Mumbai.

The report said that as per the flight crew, he was supposedly carrying medicines but nothing was found in his bag. The accused's samples have been sent for examination to confirm if he was in inebriated or was mentally disturbed.

More to follow...