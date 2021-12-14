Flyers from at-risk nations asked to mandatorily pre-book RT-PCR tests from Dec 20

From December 20, all international travellers from 'at-risk' countries arriving at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports will have to compulsorily prebook an RT-PCR test in view of the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has stated.

The government's Air Suvidha portal will be modified to allow mandatory pre-booking for those coming from 'at-risk' countries or those who travelled to these nations in the past two weeks.

More to follow...

