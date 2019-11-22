'Flying' makeshift bat fatally hits 12-year-old student

Hardly a day after Kerala witnessed the shocking incident of a ten-year-old girl being killed following snakebite in the classroom, a 12-year old boy died after a cricket bat hit his head at another school.

Navaneeth, a sixth-standard student of Chunakara government high school at Alappuzha district in South Kerala, met with the tragic end on Friday afternoon.

According to the local police, Navaneeth, son of Santosh of Charumoodu, was moving around in the school premises during the noon break, while another group of students were playing cricket on the school premises. The crude cricket bat made of wood used by them accidentally slipped from the batsman's hand and hit Navaneeth on the rear side of his head. He suffered a deep head injury and was rushed by teachers to hospital. But his life could not be saved.