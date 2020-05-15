Here's when, where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman presser

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 4 pm detailing 3rd part of Rs 20 lakh crore package

DH Web Desk
  • May 15 2020, 11:01 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 11:36 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference, on Friday, at 4 pm, to explain the third part of the Atmanirbhar (Self-reliance) economic package.

She will be speaking, from Delhi at the National Media Centre, sharing more details of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

You can follow all the live updates of the presser and live info about the coronavirus outbreak on DH's special coverage here

The press meet will be screened live. You can watch the live stream on YouTube

You can also follow live updates on the Finance Ministry's Twitter feed

You can get live updates on the Finance Ministry's Facebook feed

Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's presser on May 13

In her first press briefing about the economic package, on Wednesday, Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled details of the massive economic stimulus package, announced by the Prime Minister a day earlier, launching six relief measures for MSMEs, two measures each for EPF and NBFCs and MFIs, one each for DISCOMS, contractors, real estate, and three tax measures. 

The Finance Minister said that essentially this is to spurt growth and to build a self-reliant India, which is why this initiative is called Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The five pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat are economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand, the Finance Minister reiterated.

Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's presser on May 14

On Thursday, she unveiled 9 measures - 3 for migrants, 1 loan within mudra, 1 for street vendors, 1 for housing, 1 for employment generation for tribal pockets, 2 for small farmers.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The economic package was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, in his address to the nation.

In his address, the PM spoke about being self-reliant in the 21st century and that the country must turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity.  

         

