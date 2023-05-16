FM advises officers to inform people about Rozgar Mela

FM Sitharaman advises new recruits to inform public about Rozgar Mela scheme

The Union Minister presented the appointment orders to the new recruits from various ministries and departments

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 16 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 14:48 ist
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday appealed to the persons who received their appointment letters under the latest Rozgar Mela to spread the word on the scheme's benefits with the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations across the country.

After presenting the job offers to about 250 people at an event in Chennai, Sitharaman said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the Prime Minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

The Union Minister presented the appointment orders to the new recruits from various ministries and departments including the Department of Posts, railways, health and family welfare, petroleum, and defence.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman meets IMF MD Georgieva on sidelines of G7 meeting
 

"Take the benefits of the (Rozgar Mela scheme) to everyone outside your family and tell them to scale up in their life...," Sitharaman said during her brief interaction with some of the new recruits.

The Rozgar Mela serves as a catalyst for more job opportunities, empowering youth and enabling their active participation in national development, she said.

During the event, Sitharaman also obliged for selfies with the beneficiaries.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, would join various positions including train manager, station master, and senior commercial-cum-ticket clerk among many others.

They would also get to train themselves through 'Karmayogi Prarambh', an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nirmala Sithraman
Finance Ministry
Jobs
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

 