FM Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 15:33 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been discharged from AIIMS where she was admitted with symptoms of viral fever earlier this week, sources said.

Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday morning with what was described as symptoms of viral fever.

She has now been discharged from the hospital, sources said on condition of anonymity.

Nirmala Sitharaman
AIIMS
India News
Delhi

