FM Sitharaman press conference live: Finance Ministry launches LTC Cash Voucher Scheme, Special Festival Advance Scheme to boost spending

Finance Ministry launches LTC Cash Voucher Scheme and Special Festival Advance Scheme to boost spending. The proposals to stimulate demand are designed to stimulate demand in a fiscally prudent way. Some of them involve advancing of expenditure, with offsetting changes later, others are directly linked to increasing GDP, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The finance minister's address will be held ahead of GST Council meeting, which is scheduled from 4-6 pm. Stay tuned for live updates.
The government will give cash to central government employees in lieu of LTC ticket fare component for buying items attracting 12% or more GST, says FM.
The leave travel concession (LTC) Cash Voucher Scheme is aimed at boosting consumer spending. "Indications are those savings of govt. and organized sector employees have increased, we want to incentivize such people to boost demand for the benefit of the less fortunate, says Finance Minister.
Supply constrains have eased, but consumer demandneeds some boost, says FM Sitharaman.
While some opposition ruled states are demanding that a Group of Ministers be set up to arrive at a decision on the mechanism for funding compensation shortfall, BJP ruled states, which have already opted for the borrowing option given by the Centre, are of the view that they should be given a go ahead so that they can get money quickly.
GST Council to discuss compensation issue for third time in a row today
The GST Council in its meeting on Monday is likely to discuss the suggestion of non-BJP ruled states of setting up a ministerial panel to develop consensus on the issue of compensation, sources said.
The Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising of state finance ministers, will for the third time in a row discuss the issue of funding the shortfall of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue of states.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address a press conference on economic issues shortly. Stay tuned for live updates.