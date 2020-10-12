FM Sitharaman press conference live: Finance Ministry launches LTC Cash Voucher Scheme, Special Festival Advance Scheme to boost spending

Finance Ministry launches LTC Cash Voucher Scheme and Special Festival Advance Scheme to boost spending. The proposals to stimulate demand are designed to stimulate demand in a fiscally prudent way. Some of them involve advancing of expenditure, with offsetting changes later, others are directly linked to increasing GDP, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The finance minister's address will be held ahead of GST Council meeting, which is scheduled from 4-6 pm. Stay tuned for live updates.