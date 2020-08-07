Focus now on implementation of National Education Policy: PM Narendra Modi

Focus now on implementation of NEP: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was “fully committed” to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and asked officials to draw up a roadmap for the same by next month.

Addressing a conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP’, Modi said the policy was finalised after extensive deliberations and there have been no accusations of bias or leaning towards a particular side.

“All eyes are now on the implementation of the policy. We have to do it together. You are directly involved in the implementation and your role is very important. As far as political will is concerned, I am fully committed and completely with you,” the prime minister said at the virtual conference that was attended by vice-chancellors and educationists from across the country.

The Prime Minister asked Education Ministry officials to draw up a strategy and roadmap for implementation and complete the mapping of resources for the same.

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said universities would be identified in each state to hold consultations through webinars to draw up a roadmap for implementation of the NEP.

“By end of September a complete roadmap for implementation of NEP will be available,” Khare said.

Modi said a major shift in the policy was the emphasis on ‘how to think’ as against the thrust in the previous policy on ‘what to think’.

“There is no dearth of information and content these days. The effort is to lay emphasis on inquiry-based, discovery-based & analysis-based ways to help children learn,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister said the NEP 2020 is being widely discussed across the country and that people from different fields and different ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the policy.

“This is a healthy debate. The more it is, the more benefit the country’s education system will get,” he said.

