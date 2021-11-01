Focus on filling HR gap in health sector needed: Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said focusing on reducing the growing gap in human resources in the healthcare sector was the need of the hour.

The coronavirus disease, he pointed out, came as a reminder in this regard. Interacting with medical students after inaugurating a 1,200 LPM oxygen plant at the Pinnamaneni-Siddhartha Medical College at China Avutapalli here, the Vice-President said there was an immediate need to increase the number of doctors and other medical and para-medical staff, besides scaling up the infrastructure at primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

“The government of India is making efforts to improve the doctor-patient ratio to 1:1,000 by the year 2024 in line with the WHO recommendations. At the same time, steps are also being taken under Ayushman Bharat to improve critical healthcare infrastructure in rural and urban areas in the next 4-5 years,” Venkaiah Naidu said. He also stressed the need for public-private partnerships in the healthcare sector.

“Healthcare has become a costly affair, pushing the poor and the middle-class into misery. Our endeavour should be to healthcare remain affordable and accessible to all. The private sector should join hands in this regard to strengthen the government’s efforts,” Venkaiah Naidu said.

The Vice-President said technology should be used effectively to expand healthcare services to rural areas through telemedicine. This would curb costs and also make basic healthcare accessible to rural people. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission could prove very useful, he added. Venkaiah Naidu expressed happiness that economic activity was returning to normal post-Covid but cautioned that there should not be any laxity in taking all required precautions.

“Non-communicable diseases are also on the rise in recent times. Changing the lifestyle, practising yoga and meditation are essential to keep such diseases at bay,” he noted.

Local MLA V Vamsi, former health minister Kamineni Srinivas, Siddhartha Academy president N Venkateswarlu and others attended.

