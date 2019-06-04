Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday made a strong pitch for increasing focus on research into ancient Indian texts so that “the wealth of knowledge" hidden in them can be integrated with modern-day science.

Holding a meeting with the ministry officials to review the functioning of various departments, he also asked for starting “India-centric courses” in the field of yoga, spirituality, ayurveda among others, to attract foreign students under 'Study in India' programme launched during the previous Modi regime.

He also batted for branding these courses, saying they have "great potential" since they are specific to India.

Pokhriyal stressed on the importance of quality education and the need to create as many vocational courses as possible in order to ensure that youth are ready for employment “without any further delay.”

“The minister advised the officers to set up a definite target of employment generation through these courses and also customize these courses region-wise by providing proper linkages with industry and trade plus other employment opportunities available in that particular region,” the Ministry said.

The minister also said that the skill and education should be given as per the aptitude of the students. The students aptitude should be identified “at an early stage,” he added.

The HRD minister also directed the officers to prepare an action plan on how the various Indian languages across the country can be developed “in an integrated manner.”

Pokhriyal also directed that the foundation stone of the six IIMs, which are in pipeline, should be laid at the earliest.