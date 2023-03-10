Focus on Vikrant’s integration with Fleet: CO

The integration of the Indian Navy’s new indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant with the Fleet is going on in full swing and in the months to come it would be fully combat-ready.

INS Vikrant was commissioned on September 2, 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi coinciding with the 75th anniversary of India's Independence 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

INS Vikrant is undertaking a series of Carrier Task Force integration drills and evolutions in a multi-threat exercise environment over months towards enhanced operational and combat readiness.

“In the last five months we have achieved a lot,” Commodore Vidhyadhar Harke, the Commanding Officer of INS Vikrant, told reporters on board the majestic aircraft carrier, off the Mumbai coast, on Friday.

It may be mentioned, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spent a day at sea on board the newly-commissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, held meetings with top brass, presided over the bi-annual Naval Commanders' Conference and addressed the Fleets at the four-month-long Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX), which concluded recently.

The 262-mts-long and 62-mts-wide INS Vikrant - which was built at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd - displaces approximately 43,000 tonnes when fully loaded, having a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with an endurance of 7500 nautical miles.

The ship is capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Naval version light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

Using a novel aircraft-operation mode known as Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR), the IAC is equipped with a ski-jump for launching aircraft, and a set of three ‘arrester wires’ for their recovery onboard.

“All the fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft had taken off and landed on the flight deck of INS Vikrant,” said Commodore Harke.

The ship has around 2,200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1, 600 that include specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors.

The carrier is designed with a very high degree of automation for machinery operations, ship navigation and survivability. The carrier is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art equipment and systems.

As part of the aviation trials, the landing of LCA (Navy) and MiG-29K onboard INS Vikrant was carried out on February 6, 2023 by Indian Naval test pilots.