FODAG reviews security arrangements at ONGC offshore platform

Rear Admirsl RJ Nadkarni, Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group (FODAG) visited ONGC offshore platform on the Western sea board to review the security arrangement of the installations.

The offshore oil and gas industry plays a significant role in India's economic development. Out of total oil and gas requirement of India, approximately 25% of oil and 75% of gas is produced by offshore installations situated on both Western and Eastern sea board.

The security of these vital installations is consequently of paramount importance to ensure uninterrupted energy supply and energy security of the country.