Follow Covid norms to avert another lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray

With the Omicron variant compounding into a major global threat, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to follow all Covid-19 norms if another lockdown is to be averted.

“Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed if another lockdown has to be averted,” Thackeray told a high-level meeting in which divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners, police commissioners and superintendents of police were present.

“Do whatever needs to be done to prevent the new Omicron of Covid-19. Get started without waiting for central government directives,’’ Thackeray said at a virtual meeting that he conducted from hospital, where he is recuperating.

The instructions sent by Centre from time to time needs to be followed, he said.

