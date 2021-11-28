Follow Covid norms to avert another lockdown: Uddhav

Follow Covid norms to avert another lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray

The instructions sent by Centre from time to time needs to be followed, he said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 28 2021, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 20:34 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

With the Omicron variant compounding into a major global threat, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to follow all Covid-19 norms if another lockdown is to be averted.

“Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed if another lockdown has to be averted,” Thackeray told a high-level meeting in which divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners, police commissioners and superintendents of police were present.

Read | 'Omicron has 30+ mutations, may bypass Covid vaccines'

“Do whatever needs to be done to prevent the new Omicron of Covid-19. Get started without waiting for central government directives,’’ Thackeray said at a virtual meeting that he conducted from hospital, where he is recuperating.

The instructions sent by Centre from time to time needs to be followed, he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Omicron
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 