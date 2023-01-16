'Follow-up action': Kiren Rijiju on Centre's letter to CJI seeking representation in SC collegium

Amid the ongoing tussle over the mechanism to appoint new judges, the Centre wrote to CJI D Y Chandrachud to include Central government representatives in Supreme Court-created collegiums for "transparency and public accountability", according to a report by The Times of India.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's letter to the CJI comes after various government authorities including Vice-President and Lok Sabha Speaker accused the Supreme Court of often encroaching into the domain of the legislature.
Also Read — Collegium system & its conundrums
Rijiju on Monday termed the Centre's move as "a follow-up action" of letters written earlier to CJI following the direction of SC Constitution Bench while striking down National Judicial Appointment Commission Act.
"The Constitution Bench had directed to restructure Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) of collegium system," he said.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?
In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C
Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven
The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts
How much money do winners at Australian Open win?
How to plan finances from your first job
The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?
DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order
Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model
'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city