'Follow-up action': Kiren Rijiju on Centre's letter to CJI seeking representation in SC collegium

Amid the ongoing tussle over the mechanism to appoint new judges, the Centre wrote to CJI D Y Chandrachud to include Central government representatives in Supreme Court-created collegiums for "transparency and public accountability", according to a report by The Times of India.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's letter to the CJI comes after various government authorities including Vice-President and Lok Sabha Speaker accused the Supreme Court of often encroaching into the domain of the legislature.

Also Read — Collegium system & its conundrums

Rijiju on Monday termed the Centre's move as "a follow-up action" of letters written earlier to CJI following the direction of SC Constitution Bench while striking down National Judicial Appointment Commission Act.

"The Constitution Bench had directed to restructure Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) of collegium system," he said.

More to follow...